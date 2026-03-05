"Let’s believe" - Ladislav Krejci fires FA Cup warning to Liverpool after Molineux stunner

Wolves stunned the defending Premier League champions at Molineux on Tuesday night to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

They welcome the Reds again on Friday in the FA Cup fifth round, and Krejci says the competition carries huge importance for Wolves in what has been a testing campaign.

Asked about the significance of the cup, he said: “Yes, big. It's a competition with a lot of history.

“The sky is the limit, so let's believe. Let's go into the next game like this. You never know what can happen.”

Krejci played a key role in Rob Edwards’ side’s resilient defensive display against Liverpool in midweek, when Andre netted a stoppage-time winner.