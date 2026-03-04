Ladislav Krejci on Wolves confidence boost after emphatic Liverpool win and his battle with Mohamed Salah

The bottom-placed side had another night to remember at Molineux - during what has been a difficult campaign - sealing an emphatic late win.

Krejci was central to Wolves’ resistance as they fought off waves of Liverpool attacks and were clinical in the final third.

Asked about the lift the victory would give the team, Krejci said: “A lot. Many times we put in good team effort, but didn't take any points, or one point, or something like this.

“I remember Liverpool away, Arsenal away, many other games - and this gives confidence for the players, the staff, the fans, for the team in general, a lot. It's very good energy.”

He added: “It’s very important for us, for our confidence.

“We're showing ourselves that we can beat the top teams in the table, so it's very good for us for the upcoming games because there’s still belief there.