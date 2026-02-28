Wolves' hope for academy ahead of squad rebuild

Mateus Mane and Tom Edozie are the two youngsters to have any impact on the first team this season, with Mane in particular becoming a key member of the starting XI.

Edwards is now keen to help more players progress from the academy, as he challenges the next batch of young stars to take their chance.

“At any club I’m working at, an academy has to be an important part of it," Edwards said.

“Whether players are playing, or in the matchday squad, they are still playing a big part, because we’re using the young lads in training quite a lot so they can have quite a big part of the working week with us.

“If you can produce one or two players a season – which is big pressure and hard to do – you’re doing incredible work.