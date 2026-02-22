Wolves issue statement condemning 'disgusting' racist abuse against striker Tolu Arokodare

The Molineux club vowed to "stand with" their striker and offer "unwavering support" while sharing several abhorrent messages sent to Nigerian frontman Arokodare.

It is the third example of online racism delivered to footballers this weekend after vile messages were sent to Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri. It came after Arokodare missed a first-half penalty in the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Selhurst Park.

Messages including the slur "monkey", with emojis of the animal, as well as the N-word were sent to the striker on social media platform Instagram and flagged by Wolves.

One message from an online poster called 'Yuri Ryan' said: "You monkey, you're responsible for Wolves' relegation, you missed three goal chances playing away from home and then that ridiculous penalty.

"How long will you, black people, continue to ruin football?"

Another, 'sinzu_xx7' messaged: "You're a monkey for missing that penalty."

A third user named Le Hung Cuong sent profanities including "f*** you", before referring to Arokodare as a "dog" and twice using the N-word.

Wolves say they have reported the disgusting posts to the relevant social media platforms as well as authorities and the Premier League.

Wolves striker Tolo Arokodare was subject to vile posts. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A club statement said: "Wolves are disgusted by numerous instances of racist abuse, from multiple perpetrators, directed at Tolu Arokodare on social media following today’s fixture against Crystal Palace.

"There is no place for racism – in football, online, or anywhere in society. We condemn this abhorrent and unlawful behaviour in the strongest possible terms."

Wolves added: "Tolu has our full and unwavering support. No player should be subjected to such hatred simply for doing their job. We stand firmly alongside him, and alongside all footballers who are forced to endure this abuse from anonymous accounts acting with apparent impunity.

"The club has reported the posts to the relevant platforms and will work with the Premier League and the authorities to help identify those responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken. We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination."

The abhorrent online abuse against Arokodare is a third high-profile example against top-flight footballers in England in just days.

Hannibal Mejbri, right, was victim of online posts. (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Chelsea defender Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal were both abused on Instagram after the Blues' 1-1 home draw against the Clarets on Saturday.

It has been reported Lancashire Police are working alongside the UK Football Policing Unit to investigate abuse sent to former Birmingham man Hannibal.