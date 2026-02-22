'Taints the sport' - Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare responds after receiving vile online racial abuse

The Nigerian was subject to vicious messages from users on social media platform Instagram after the 1-0 defeat for Rob Edwards' side, in which Arokodare missed a first-half penalty with the clash goalless.

Several messages shared by Arokodare, 25, and Wolves included the slurs "monkey" and the use of the N-word in the latest online race attack against a Premier League footballer.

Arokodake called the incidents "unbelievable" and said the perpetrators are a "stain" on football and should be punished.

Tolu Arokodare acknowledges the travelling fans after defeat at Crystal Palace. He was subject to vile online racial abuse in the wake of the game. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

"It's still unbelievable to me that we're playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences," Arokodare wrote.

"These individuals should have no place in our game and collectively we have to take action to punish everyone who taints the sport like this, no matter who they are."

Ten-cap Nigeria international Arokodare joined Wolves in a £24million move from Belgian outfit Genk last September. He has scored five goals in 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Hannibal Mejbri, of Burnley, also reported cases involving Instagram following Saturday's 1-1 draw between the clubs at Stamford Bridge.