Rob Edwards demands focus as Wolves face potential FA Cup banana skin

It has been a miserable season so far for Wolves, but the FA Cup offers brief respite from their Premier League struggles.

Wolves' destiny of relegation from the Premier League is almost certain, yet in the so-called 'magic' of the cup, anything can happen.

That includes upsets by League Two Grimsby, who sit 55 places below Wolves in the pyramid and are unbeaten in nine league matches.

The competition, however, also gives clubs and supporters reason to dream. Last season, Crystal Palace triumphed as underdogs, while in 2013 Wigan Athletic famously lifted the trophy after beating Manchester City - only to be relegated three days later.

Wolves face another potential banana skin in Sunday's fourth-round tie, having put six past Shrewsbury Town at Molineux in the previous round - something Edwards would happily repeat.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards celebrates after victory over Shrewsbury Town in the third round. Picture: Andy Fitzsimons

"It's a dream scenario," he said. "But at the moment, you take getting through. We know that it's going to be a difficult game.

"That was a really good day for us, it all came together nicely. But, it'll be a different occasion on Sunday."

Victory would send Wolves into the fifth round for the third consecutive year. They last faced Grimsby in the FA Cup in 1988, losing 1-0, while the sides have not met in any competition since April 2003, when Wolves won 1-0 away in the old First Division.

Despite the gulf between the clubs, Edwards insisted his approach does not change.

He added: "It doesn't feel any different. It's a brilliant competition that we obviously want to progress in. We're just treating it extremely normally.

Rodrigo Gomes celebrates after scoring in the third round (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"But we're doing that in the league, and it's not like we need a break from it. We want to try and keep getting better.

"We're in a difficult position but we're still trying to enjoy what we're doing and make the most of it as well.

"We're in a difficult situation. If everyone just decided to just not turn up anymore now, we'd be getting pretty badly criticised.

"We're all fighting for something now, fighting for our careers, fighting for the football club, our pride. It's important that we show up."

The tie will also reunite Edwards and Grimsby goalkeeper Jackson Smith who came through Wolves' youth set-up.

Delight as Wolves put six past Shrewsbury Town in the third round (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"I do remember him," recalled Edwards. "He was really good with his feet. He's a lovely boy.

"I might have been with the under-16s at the time. Of course I remember him."

Meanwhile, Andre is poised to return to action for Wolves with Edwards saying he "part of the squad."

The Brazilian midfielder has missed Wolves' last two Premier League games against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest with a minor calf problem.

Wolves midfielder Andre (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Hwang Hee-chan remains sidelined with a calf injury, but is progressing well, while Toti Gomes, who has been out since December with a hamstring issue, is also making progress and set for a return to training next week.

Edwards named a strong side in the previous round, with each player a full senior international, and does not expect wholesale changes.

He added: "We've got quite a tight squad. But whoever we pick will be capable of winning the game. I don't see loads and loads of changes."