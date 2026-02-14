"It's lovely to dream" - Rob Edwards eyes FA Cup run to reward suffering Wolves fans

Wolves will look to avoid slipping on the potential banana skin of League Two side Grimsby Town in the fourth-round tomorrow.

Edwards is targeting an FA Cup spark following a difficult Premier League season, eager to go deep into the prestigious competition and provide some rare joy for supporters.

Asked whether Wolves can win the cup, Edwards said: "It's lovely to dream. The aim is to win the tie and then we see where we go.

"We respect the competition and it's a game that's really important to us.

"We'd love to progress along and go deep into the competition, and we'll certainly try and do that.

All smiles from Wolves boss Rob Edwards after victory over Shrewsbury Town (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"Certainly for the fans. They were amazing, they backed us the other night when it was a really difficult game for us.

"It's nice that they were rewarded with something to go on with a point. But they were incredible.

"When it's been such a difficult season for them, it'd be brilliant to have something to shout about for our supporters."

Wolves eased past fellow League Two side Shrewsbury Town in the third round, putting six past them at Molineux.

Delight as Wolves put six past Shrewsbury Town (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

However, they face a Grimsby side who knocked out Manchester United in the League Cup in August and are unbeaten in nine league games, winning six during that run.

Edwards added: "We've got to make sure that the mentality is right. That will be one of the main themes over the next 48 hours before the game.

"So much of sport now is what goes on between your ears and what's going on up there (head).

"Without talking about other teams, maybe that is one of the reasons that competitions throw up surprises every now and again, because one or two people switch off and think, okay, this will be a bit easier today.

"It just will not be the case. We're going to get the best version of Grimsby. They're going to be right up for it."

Edwards returns to Blundell Park, where his former side Luton Town were stunned by a 3-0 defeat in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2023.

"We didn't make many changes," Edwards recalled. "We went in with what we believed was the right mentality to go and try and win the game.

"It was a very difficult game, they were very good on the night. I just remember being bitterly disappointed coming away from it. I don't want that feeling again."