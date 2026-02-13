Rob Edwards provides Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes injury updates as Andre set for Wolves return

The Brazilian midfielder has missed Wolves' last two Premier League games against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest with a minor calf problem.

However, the 24-year-old has trained well in preparation for the cup tie against League Two side Grimsby and is set to be involved.

Boss Rob Edwards said: "Andre's fine and he's part of the squad.

"He trained on Friday, hopefully he has come through it alright.

"Hopefully he's coming through alright. The initial noises are that he's fine, so hopefully he will be involved this weekend."

Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan remains sidelined with a calf injury. Edwards was forced to name three academy players - without a single senior minute of experience between them - on the bench against Forest.

"He's not going to be right for this weekend, but we knew that," added Edwards.

Hwang Hee-chan (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"But he's actually very positive, which is good. So hopefully he's not out for too long."

He added: "I don't want to put a time frame on it right now. Because he's probably in negotiations with the medical guys as well.

"He's good, he's pushing. But we've got to do it safely. So we'll see how he progresses.

"He's got some testing to do first. And over the next few days, we'll see how he does."

Toti Gomes has been out since December with a hamstring issue. Edwards confirmed he is making progress and is set for a return to training next week.

"Toti's progressing really well. Hopefully we will get him into training at the beginning of next week with the team."