Sweet surprise young Wolves fan who went viral after he was caught on camera in tears when his chicken nuggets were stolen during a match

The moment was caught on camera during Wolves’ recent home game against Newcastle United, showing upset youngster Rory reacting after his father jokingly helped himself to one of the boy’s chicken nuggets in the stands.

The clip, quickly dubbed a case of 'dad tax' by fans, spread rapidly on social media and drew amused reactions from supporters across the country.

Rory, his father and Wolfie

The footage even caught the attention of Wolves themselves, who decided to turn the light-hearted incident into a positive experience for the young fan. During Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth, the club’s mascot Wolfie surprised the boy in the crowd with a fresh box of chicken nuggets — making sure this time they were safe from hungry hands.

The youngster was also presented with a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt, with the stadium announcer joking that his dad was 'not allowed anywhere near the nuggets this time,' prompting laughter from nearby supporters.

The club have been praised for the act, and what began as a simple snack-time mishap has since become one of the season’s most wholesome moments — and a reminder that football is about memories as much as results.