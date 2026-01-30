Wolves midfielder supports 'special' Foundation Project

Gomes, who has spoken previously of the challenges he has faced both now and through childhood due to a stammer, recently opened the Joao Gomes Institute, a charity supporting people with similar issues back in his home country of Brazil.

So, he was perfectly placed to visit Warstones Primary School in Wolverhampton, to meet young students on the Wolf Words programme which will deliver such a powerful impact throughout the city.

Wolf Words, funded by the Premier League and PFA Players’ Fund, currently supports nine students at Warstones and 32 children across five schools in total, with more in the pipeline as the project continues to grow.

“Wolf Words is a targeted programme which uses mentoring and carefully planned activities to help children grow in confidence, feel listened to and build positive relationships,” says Tom Varty, Schools Officer with Wolves Foundation who heads up Wolf Words.

“Sessions take place in schools and are delivered either one-to-one or in small groups.

“They are designed to be inclusive, supportive and engaging, with activities shaped around the individual needs of each child.