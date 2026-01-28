Wolves Former Players' Association support Compton Care

A donation of £1,000 will fund the purchase of equipment both for use in the Inpatient Unit and the charity’s several coffee shops, from which money raised goes back into the vital work in delivering palliative care and support for the local community.

FPA Chairman John Richards, vice-chairman Steve Daley and committee members Mel Eves and Paul Berry visited Compton to meet with catering services manager Tom Keen and relationships manager Kate Kelly, who took them through the way they tailor their menus to best support those accessing the charity.

Tom spoke about the different menus now available to patients, how they can provide the taste of food or drink that a patient might be craving even if they have lost the ability to swallow, and why they serve meals on blue plates which is well known in mitigating eating challenges and helping those suffering with dementia.

Former Wolves players Steve Daley, Mel Eves and John Richards, and Wolves FPA communications officer Paul Berry present a cheque to Tom Keen from Compton Care.

“It was really fascinating to meet and chat with Tom about the work that he and the catering team are delivering for Compton Care, both across their coffee shops but particularly within the inpatient unit,” said John.