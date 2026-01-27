Wolves explore loan deal for Marseille's four-cap England international midfielder

Four-cap England international Gomes, 25, has emerged as a potential target to beef Rob Edwards' midfield options at Molineux this month.

Talks between Wolves and Marseille over the midfielder are yet to advance but a temporary move continues to be explored.

Gomes, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, only joined the Ligue 1 outfit on a free transfer last summer and penned a contract that runs until 2028.

He has made 19 appearances and netted four times for Marseille this season but playing time has been less frequent more recently.

Wolves are looking to strengthen their midfield amid links away for Joao Gomes and Andre this month.

Gomes left Old Trafford in 2020 after 10 senior appearances - five in the Premier League - and spent five successful seasons playing for Lille in France. He made 134 appearances with Lille and helped the club to two finishes of fifth and one in fourth.

His performances in northern France earned international recognition with England and four caps followed in 2024, though Gomes is yet to feature under current Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel.

The last couple of months have seen Gomes struggle for regular action at Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Reports in France suggest Marseille could be open for a sale and would not command a huge fee for the midfielder's services. It is suggested a move away after just six months would be the ideal move for all parties.

London-born Gomes, a diminutive midfielder, had aspirations of Tuchel's England World Cup squad but will need regular action between now and the summer to make an impression on the German boss.