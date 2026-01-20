Dave Edwards: Wolves' revival under Rob Edwards is no coincidence

Five games unbeaten and back-to-back home clean sheets in the Premier League underline the upturn in fortunes, with the new year bringing growing optimism for Edwards and his Wolves side.

This was always going to be a tough test against a strong Newcastle team, one that would have been hurting after their EFL Cup defeat to Manchester City. With big Premier League and Champions League fixtures on the horizon, they would have been desperate to come to Molineux and make a statement.

Newcastle went as strong as they possibly could with the players available, but once again Wolves were well prepared. The game plan, tactical strategy and team shape were excellent.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards. Picture: PA

I’ve said for a few weeks now that it feels like teams coming up against Wolves are having off days and look there for the taking - but it’s happened too often under Rob Edwards for that to be a coincidence.

I believe it's the way Wolves are setting up that is causing these teams problems. They are making opponents scarce of opportunities, forcing them to play in front of them, keeping very small gaps between the units and pushing teams out wide.