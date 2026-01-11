Macclesfield dedicate historic FA Cup win over holders Crystal Palace to Ethan McLeod

McLeod was killed in a car accident on the M1 last month while travelling back from Macclesfield's National League North win at Bedford Town.

The Silkmen have since retired the number 20 shirt in his memory, while a banner paying tribute to the 21-year-old was hung between the dugouts during Saturday's famous cup win over Palace, who were 117 places above them in the football pyramid.

Boss Rooney, the brother of Manchester United and England legend Wayne, dedicated the stunning win to McLeod.

"We spoke about Ethan being here with us," he said. "I didn't want to say too much to the lads before the game because I didn’t want to put that bit of extra pressure on them.

"When we finished the game, I walked into the office and saw Ethan’s Mum and Dad in there. That was very special to me knowing they were here with us, and I’m sure Ethan was definitely looking down on us today.

"I brought Ethan to the club and had a special relationship with him. To find that news out and have to ring every player individually and tell them that news was something that you cannot prepare for.

"It was the hardest thing I have ever had to do. How I did it, I don’t know.

"It ripped through the club, not just for me but the players, the staff around knew what Ethan was about, he was a special lad with a special talent.

"To see his parents here today and when I walk back into my office to see them sitting there was something I will hold with me forever."

McLeod joined Wolves aged seven and progressed through the youth ranks before signing a professional contract in January 2023.

He left Wolves in September 2024 and went on to represent Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge before joining Macclesfield last summer.

The Silkmen's victory over Palace marked the first time a non-league side had eliminated the FA Cup holders since 1909 - coincidentally the year Crystal Palace knocked out Wolves.

Rooney added: "It doesn't feel real. To go and perform the way we did, I always spoke before the game about a little bit of hope in the FA Cup, but did I really believe it? Probably not.

"It's mad to say, but I thought we were deserved winners on the day, I thought we were incredible, every single one of them.

"I couldn’t be any prouder of them. To see an upset as big as this, is something I am really proud of on a personal note, but something the players have created, it’s unbelievable."