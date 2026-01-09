Ready for the 'Doldrums Derby'? Our Wolves- and Shrewsbury-supporting writers on this weekend's big game between two struggling sides

The two clubs will meet in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 10), in what will be the fifth time the two have squared off in the historic competition and the 13th in total, the most recent being a 0-0 draw at Molineux in the 2013/14 League One season.

While the game might be eyed up by cup romantics as one which could see a 'giant-killing', with Wolves still in the Premier League and Shrewsbury Town in League Two, the reality for a lot of fans may feel a bit different, considering the respective league positions of each side.

Wolves currently sit rock bottom of the top flight, with just seven points and one win all season, while Shrewsbury are 22nd in League Two, just two points above the relegation zone having lost their last four league games. So the game does have a feeling of two poor sides set to slog it out for 120 minutes and penalties.

Two of our reporters, James Vukmirovic and Nick Humphreys, are long-term and long-suffering fans of each club, and have penned their thoughts on what could be considered a 'Doldrums Derby'.

James - Wolves fan

I've been a supporter of Wolves since my dad took myself and my brother to a game against Newcastle United in 1992. In his defence, he thought it would be cold and boring and we'd never want to go back, but then we won 6-2 and it just went from there.

I've always done my best to root for the club over the years and while I don't go to games, I still follow the results and roar my support when Wolves are on TV - but it has been a challenge over the years, I will freely admit that.

From losing to the likes of Morecambe, Swindon, Luton and Wycombe over the years in cup competitions to heroic and not-so-heroic playoff failures and, of course, the double-relegation seasons in 2012 and 2013, there have been some testing times and moments where you sit there and just sigh.

James has been a Wolves supporter since the early 1990s

The thing is, I love the FA Cup and I dream of the day Wolves get to the final and have that big day out at Wembley. The 3-2 semi-final defeat against Watford in 2019 still hurts as we were so close, and every defeat in this competition is a hard one to take.

With that being said, I struggle to get up for this game on Saturday as, while the start of 2026 has been more encouraging in terms of league form, we are still rock bottom of the league and, to be honest, I'm already preparing for Championship football next season where we could be playing Lincoln City. No disrespect to them, but after seasons playing against the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool it's like going from fillet steak to a hot dog where you don't know where the meat came from.

I have nothing against Shrewsbury Town and, if I'm honest, I have a soft spot for them, but the game itself does not promise to be as big an occasion as it should be, as it is two teams at the wrong end of their divisions.

I may be wrong and it may be a classic, with 10 goals and an overhead kick, but it could also be goalless and go to penalties. If nothing else, at least it's a break from the travails of the league and the chance to go on a cup run.

For anyone going to the game, enjoy the occasion as the FA Cup still provides magic after all these years and, who knows, it might kick start the rest of the season for Wolves or Shrewsbury.