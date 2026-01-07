Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil officially appointed Strasbourg head coach

Rosenior was confirmed as successor to Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge on Monday and former Bournemouth and Wolves boss O’Neil has filled the vacancy at the Ligue 1 club.

Strasbourg president Marc Keller said: “I am very happy to welcome Gary O’Neil to Racing. He is a demanding and recognised coach, with a modern approach to football that is fully part of the continuity of our sports project.”

O’Neil has been out of work since he was sacked by Wolves in December 2024. He also spent a year in charge of Bournemouth during the 2022/23 season before being replaced by Andoni Iraola.

The former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder will take charge of his first game for Strasbourg on Saturday in the Coupe de France against Avranches.

Strasbourg, who are owned by the same American consortium, BlueCo, that owns Chelsea, are currently seventh in the French top flight.

Maresca was sacked by Chelsea last Friday after 18 months in the role.