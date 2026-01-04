Big Wolves boost as starlet and man of moment Mateus Mane extended Molineux deal

Attacker Mane is the man of the moment at Molineux having helped Wolves record an overdue first Premier League victory of the season with his first senior goal in Saturday's 3-0 success over West Ham.

The teen caught the eye in displays at Liverpool and Manchester United but capped his latest fine display with an excellent low strike as Rob Edwards claimed a first win in charge.

Mane signed his first professional contract with the club in July as the academy graduate agreed terms until 2027. Wolves saw off top flight and continental interest in the Portugal-born prospect.

And it is believed Mane signed a further agreement upon his 18th birthday in mid-September, which sees his terms at Molineux run until 2029.

Mane, formerly of Rochdale, had a hand in all three goals against Nuno Espirito Santo's Irons and insisted afterwards he has always been 'fearless' in the face of a challenge.