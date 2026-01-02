Wolves boosted by defender's return for West Ham clash

The Molineux hosts will have defender Santi Bueno back available for the Premier League clash against returning boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Centre-back Bueno, joint-top goalscorer with fellow defender Ladislav Krejci with two goals this season, missed the midweek 1-1 draw at Manchester United due to a dead leg.

He netted a consolation in the defeat at Liverpool last weekend but his absence at Old Trafford meant boss Edwards was light on options in the centre of defence. But the 27-year-old is now back available for selection against the Irons, who are third-bottom, on Saturday.

"Like most clubs, it has been an intense period, so there's going to be a few aches and pains and bumps but in the main we're alright and we're in good shape," Edwards said.

"I don't think we haven't lost anyone from the squad and hopefully gained Santi in that time from from the United game as well, so that's a positive."

Marshall Munetsi (calf) did some work on the grass this week but is not close to team training. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring) and Toti Gomes (hamstring) are not near a comeback.

Victory for winless Wolves against Nuno's visitors would put Edwards' side within eight points of the Londoners.