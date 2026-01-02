West Midland Heroes: How football legend Steve Bull became Wolves' most prolific striker with 306 goals

"It was a cold night, but I thought, ‘It’s going to be a good game tonight'," he said, recalling the evening.

Four days earlier, Wolves manager Graham Turner, the man tasked with rebuilding the fallen giants of West Midlands football, after they had plummeted from the First to the Fourth Divisions in as many seasons, had rushed through the signings of Bull and Andy Thompson for a combined fee of £70,000.

Steve Bull, 21 with 19-year-old Andy Thompson as the pair signed for Wolves after crossing the Black Country in 1986

It was a far cry from the previous decade, when Wolves had broken the British transfer record to sign Andy Gray from Aston Villa, but it was a serious financial commitment for a Fourth Division side, and was considered to be quite a coup.

The pair were sat in the stand at Bolton Wanderers' Burnden Park ground, for an FA Cup replay against Chorley FC of the Multipart League. Chorley had already held Wolves to consecutive draws and, one way or another, the matter would be settled on the night. Bull, who had struggled to break through in Ron Saunders' Albion side, had stepped down two divisions, and was eager to see how his new team-mates would play.

It wasn't the start he had been hoping for. Two goals from salesman Charlie Cooper, either side of a strike from post-office clerk Mark Edwards, with Wolves failing to muster a single shot on target in reply, sentenced Wolves to their lowest point in history.

A young Steve Bull celebrates scoring a hat-trick

"It went one, two, three-nil and we looked at each other and I said, 'What have we done Thommo?'," recalls Bull.

"He said, 'We’ve done it now Bully, so it’s training tomorrow and get on with it.' It was all in the papers after that, 'Rest in Peace', 'Wolves going out of business', 'A final nail in Wolves' coffin, they’re going into liquidation', and stuff like that.

Stephen George Bull was born in Tipton, starting Wednesbury Oak Primary School in September 1969, moving onto Willingsworth High School in September 1976. By this time he was already the star of the school football team, and he began playing for junior football clubs including Ocker Hill cker Hillinfants, Red Lion and Newey Goodman.

On leaving school in 1981, he took on a succession of factory jobs, and began playing for non-league Tipton Town, where he stunned the older hands with his scoring prowess. After seeing Bull score 13 goals in 17 games, manager Sid Day,. who was also a scout at West Bromwich Albion, recommended Bull to Baggies manager Nobby Stiles.

Graham Turner and Steve Bull celebrate with the Fourth Division trophy

Stiles had just taken over from Johnny Giles as manager, and 19-year-old Bull joined Albion on a youth contract in 1984, a month before he was joined by Featherstone-born full back Andy Thompson, who had also been recommended by Day..

He was quickly offered professional terms, and made his senior debut on October 23, 1985 as a substitute, replacing Garth Crooks in a 2–1 Full Members Cup victory over Crystal Palace.

It would be almost six months before he appeared in top flight, though, making his First Division debut as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat away to Queen's Park Rangers on April 12, 1986. His full debut came 10 days later, at home to Sheffield Wednesday, a 1-1 draw. He would not play again that season, which saw Albion relegated to the Second Division.

Nobby Stiles made way for Ron Saunders, and despite scoring three goals in five games, Bull failed to make much of an impression on the notoriously hard-to-please Liverpudlian. With Crooks, Imre Varadi and George Reilly ahead of him in the pecking order, his chances of regular first team action looked slim. Word was that Albion manager Ron Saunders did not feel Bull fitted in with his side of play, and he was looking to prune his squad following relegation.

"He didn't like the way I played, in fact that was the same for a number of us," Bull later said.

One man who did like the way Bull, and his friend Andy Thompson played, was Wolves' new manager Graham Turner.

Turner had controversially been brought in to replace the popular Brian Little, just months after the club had been taken to the brink of extinction under the infamous Bhatti brothers. Wolves was clearly a club on its knees, but there was also a degree of optimism that things might improve after the club had been saved by a council-backed consortium. For both Bull and Turner, it was a free hit; there was little scope for things to get much worse.

Turner, who paid £50,000 for Bull and £20,000 for Thompson, had big plans for the pair.

"It's a big investment, but we'll get a long-term return – there's no doubt about that," he said.

Steve Bull loved a derby game. Here he is after getting the winner against Blues

"They're two bright young players with a lot of potential. They'll prove a wise investment. The deals will also prove to supporters that the people who have taken over the club mean business."

Bull admitted that, with hindsight, he had been a little naive in making the move.

."I was 21 at the time, and very immature," he said.

"I didn't really know that much about football and I'd only been a professional for about 18 months.

"We were just Black Country lads who wanted to play first-team football and he (Turner) guaranteed us that. He talked to us from the heart. I wasn't thinking any further forward than the next day."

The signings had been rushed through so the pair would be ready to play in the folllowing Saturday's home game against Wrexham, but neither of them made any impression whatsoever in a dire 3-0 defeat.

Weighing up the debutants, the Express & Star's David Instone observed: "Bull should prove a useful muscular ally in time to Andy Mutch, but Thompson may need a bit more strength around him in midfield before his 5ft 5in frame is put to good use."

The Wrexham defeat came two days before the Chorley debacle, in which Bull and Thompson were ineligible to play. Then came another 3-0 defeat, this time away to Lincoln City, which must surely have left Turner worrying about his own future.

On December 2, Wolves travelled to Cardiff for their first tie in the Freight Rover Trophy. The game saw Bull score his first goal in a 1-0 win - and then, 11 days later, he got his first league goal in a 1-0 away win at Hartlepool.

Bull's first season at Wolves saw him score 19 goals in 37 games, transforming Wolves from mid-table strugglers to promotion contenders, not bad for a lad who just a couple of years ago had been playing up front for Tipton Town. Wolves finished the season in fourth place, but missed out on promotion after being beaten by Aldershot in the playoffs.

The following season, Bull scored an incredible 52 goals in 58 games, helping Wolves win both the Fourth Division and Sherpa Van Trophy titles. It was the first time anyone had scored 50 goals in a season since Peter Bly for Peterborough almost 30 years earlier.

His rampaging run continued the following season, scoring 50 goals in 55 games, firing Wolves to the Third Division title, making Albion's decision to let him go seem somewhat shortsighted. Bull became the only player ever to score half-centuries of goals in successive seasons, and in May 1989 he became just one of a handful of players in English football to get an England call-up while playing in the Third Division. He didn't disappoint, coming on as a substitute for John Fashanu against Scotland in a Rous Cup tie at Hampden Park. Within minutes of joining the action, he scored with almost his first touch of the game, sealing a 2-0 win for England.

So far, so good, but scoring in the lower tiers and England cameos was one thing. Would he be able to replicate his success in the Second Division?

Any doubts were quickly dispelled when he scored 27 goals in the 1989-90 season, and the same again the following year. As it quickly became clear he was neither a one-season wonder nor a flat-track bully, he inevitably became linked with clubs in the top-flight, but he always remained loyal to Wolves. By the time he retired in 1999, he had scored 306 goals in 561 games with Wolves, including 18 hat-tricks, making him easily Wolves' most prolific striker. He scored four goals in 13 England appearances, most of them as a substitute.

Steve Bull playing for England against Yugoslavia.

Steve Bull is crestfallen after Bolton Wanderers dash Wolves' Premier League hopes in a play-off semi final

What he never managed to do, though, was score for his beloved Wolves in the Premier League. In 1995, Wolves reached the play-off semi-finals, losing to Bolton Wanderers, and again against Crystal Palace in 1997.

Few doubted that Bull could have been a prolific scorer in the Premier League, but his loyalty to Wolves mean that he never got the chance. Ironically, for a player so strongly associated with one club, his only top-flight appearance was for Wolves' arch-rivals Albion, and he never managed to score a top-flight goal.

Bully was appointed an MBE shortly after his retirement in 1999, and the following year he made a brief return to football as player-coach at Conference side Hereford United, which was now owned by his former Wolves boss Graham Turner.

In 2003, four years after Bull retired, Wolves finally broke their hoodoo and returned to top flight after a 19-year absence. At the same time, the John Ireland Stand was renamed the Steve Bull Stand.

A further honours was to come when In July 2006, Bull was made honorary vice-president of Wolves. The same month, the pre-season home friendly against Aston Villa was designated Bull's 20th anniversary game, where he made his final appearance in gold and black, playing the first five minutes of the match.