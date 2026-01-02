Rob Edwards confirms encouraging Rodrigo Gomes progress as return date nears

The 22-year-old Portuguese has not featured since the end of October and underwent surgery on a groin injury.

Gomes stepped up his return in recent weeks and now boss Rob Edwards expects the "bundle of energy" to be available to feature at some stage in Wolves' next run of games.

Edwards' side host former boss Nuno Espirito Santo and West Ham on Saturday before travelling to Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday and next Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at home to League Two strugglers Shrewsbury.

Edwards said of Gomes: "He's doing really well, doing really well, so he's getting close, working extremely hard.