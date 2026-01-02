Birthday parties, rival taunts and Sunday league touchlines: Wolves boss Rob Edwards cherishing off-field moments

The Wolves boss is still seeking his first win at the helm and the club's first Premier League success of a miserable campaign.

But he has been able to enjoy a return to a relatively normal life of a family man away from work. Sutton Coldfield-based Edwards, 43, is a father-of-three and has become more familiar with children's birthday parties and under-12s Sunday league action, when time allows.

He revealed the warm well-wishes have been gratefully received and is happy to take some stick from locals who support Wolves' rivals.

"I love speaking (to fans), I took my lad to a party the other week one evening and there were loads of Wolves fans in the pub," Edwards told the Express & Star.

"The kids were all having a play and it was nice just to hear encouragement and 'keep going Rob' and all that sort of stuff, it was nice.

"Or take him to football on a Sunday. I've done that once or twice and see a lot of people, or have the banter from some of the the rival fans as well - but It's good.

"I love being around the place. It's lovely to be back home, it's nice to be back in my bed every night. It's nice to just go and be around to do some normal things when I get home in time."

He smiled: "I get all of that (shouts from fans in public) because they're all the experts. They all know better - 'So why aren't you doing that, Rob?'

"That's all part of it. We sit in this chair and have got to take that, as well as 30,000 people that would do it differently."

Wolves may be propping up the top flight but there are no such concerns for SC Falcons under-12s, who are based in Aldridge and feature Edwards junior.

Fortunately for Edwards, the Falcons are not managed by your average kids' football coach, or a willing parent, but the Molineux head coach's former Villa team-mate and close friend Stephen Cooke.

Cooke, from Walsall, was a bright prospect at Villa Park and came through the youth ranks alongside Edwards. The midfielder had a youth stint at Manchester United and was rated one of England's brightest teen stars before a raft of serious injuries hampered any prospect of a professional career and he fell into the non-league game in the late 2000s.

Edwards smiled as he recalled the pair playing together down the right flank for Villa in an Intertoto Cup semi-final clash against Celta Vigo.

"I've got to try and maybe get their manager in and he can show me how it's done!" Smiled the head coach.

"He was a really good player, Cookie, so he does know his stuff.

"It's not like your average sort of everyday parent taking the team. Sometimes it is bloody 8 o'clock on Sunday morning though. What is that about? On the only day I can try to get a little bit (of sleep) if I'm off!"

Edwards added: "I'm loving being around here again. The guys are really energised as well and my staff are brilliant. I'm confident that we can get this going again. I want this to be a long period."