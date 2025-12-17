Wolves and Aston Villa Premier League meeting moved for TV - but date could still be switched

The Molineux contest is now due to kick-off at 8pm on Friday February 27, and will be screened live on Sky Sports.

However, should Villa progress to the last eight of the Europa League, the game will be moved again - to Sunday March 1 with a 7pm kick-off.

Wolves' evening clash at Nottingham Forest on February 11 has also been moved forward by half-an-hour and will now kick-off at 7.30pm, and will be live on TNT Sports.

On the same date, Villa will also kick off at 7.30pm in their home clash with Brighton. It is being screened by Sky Sports