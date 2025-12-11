Wolves' relegation would not impact jobs - chairman Jeff Shi

In an interview with BBC Radio WM, the under-fire Molineux chief claimed Wolves, marooned at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from their first 15 games, will have to make changes in the event of relegation but that people should not worry about losing their jobs.

Asked about the current health of the club, Shi said: “I have to make sure financially it’s quite healthy… And even in the case we go down, I think we are still okay. I think we have no problem."

He added: “We are quite cautious, we are conservative, for the financials – we never gamble.”