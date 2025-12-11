Jeff Shi and Matt Jackson's big interview - the key talking points

Here are the main takeaways from their interview on BBC Radio WM.

Mood

Wolves fans protesting outside Molineux on Monday

Shi insisted he has 'empathy' for the fans, who have seen their side slide to the bottom of the Premier League with a record low points tally for this stage of the season.

Despite calling it "one of the worst moments", the chairman pointed out the club are in a far better position than they were in the Championship when Fosun took over almost a decade ago - though he did reflect on the journey that had taken Wolves to an FA Cup semi-final and into the Europa League.

Shi said: "When you have reached those heights, people or fans don't want to let it go. I felt it myself. Totally, I have empathy for that."

Planning for relegation?

Amid that part of the conversation, conversation turned to whether Wolves would turn their attention to a Championship rebuild in January.

And while neither Shi or Jackson would, or could, say such a thing, they confirmed relegation had been discussed.

Jackson said: "We never give up on Premier League survival, absolutely not, but we have responsible conversations."

Finances

Some of those conversations have been around finances, with Shi insisting there would be no job losses should Wolves drop out of the Premier League.

Shi, who seemed genuinely puzzled why it might be such an issue, even went as far to say: "I don't get why people start to worry about this."

And with "a clear financial forecast" set out for the next three years in all eventualities on the pitch, Shi believes Wolves are well positioned whatever happens.

"We are conservative," he said. "We never gamble. We know our limitations.

"When you have good planning, you don't have to worry about this."

Self-sustainable?

Executive chairman Jeff Shi (right) and owner of Wolves Guo Guangchang

Finances being OK and whether enough has been invested to help keep Wolves in the Premier League, however, are different matters.

Despite reining in spending in the transfer market in recent years, Shi insisted talk of Wolves being self-sustainable was a "misconception" - but that Fosun could not be expected to continue spending as they had in the early years to get Wolves up and establish them in the Premier League.

"Wolves have never been truly self-sustainable," he said. "It's impossible in my view. We've never been doing this. Maybe it's a misconception from the fans.

"To be fair to the owner, you can't let the owner spend money continuously every year. It does not mean they are not spending."

Fosun ambition

Talk of Wolves' position in the Championship 10 years ago returned when Shi was pushed on Fosun's ambition.

Shi went as far to say Wolves were not a recognised Premier League club before Fosun's takeover - despite spending the 2003/04 season in the top flight, before a further three-year spell between 2009 and 2012.

He said that had now changed and would stay the same, even if Wolves were to drop into the Championship this summer.

The chairman also mentioned a few times that Fosun chief Guo Guangchang "watched every game, even at 3am in China".

Struggles

The reasons for Wolves' struggles so far this season, which has seen them take just two points from 15 Premier League matches, were also mainly laid upon the most recent summer transfer window.

"Maybe we sold too many players in one window," said Shi, following the departures - among others - of Matheus Cunha, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Nelson Semedo, the latter leaving on a free.

And Jackson alluded to there being an issue with a lack of Premier League experience among those who replaced those outgoing stars.

"Learning in the Premier League is the harshest of realities for many players," he said. "Confidence is affected by results."

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Jackson said new head coach Rob Edwards was "brave" to swap Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough to return to Wolves, but that he had already seen a change in the team - despite four defeats from four since Edwards took over.

And Shi plans to work with Edwards for "at least three years".

He added: "No-one guarantees 100 per cent, but I'm at least 95 per cent certain.

"It's not just about results, it's how we work together."

State of Molineux

The "tatty" state of Molineux was also raised, during which Shi revealed he hopes to make some progress this month towards redeveloping the Steve Bull Stand.

That would include further hospitality areas as a part of making it a more modern stand.

However, he also urged the city council to give him and the club more support in their quest to use Molineux more often and in different ways.

What next?

Fans have said there will be more protests against the running of the club, following what can now be deemed a successful boycott of the opening 15 minutes against Manchester United.

That action has led to Shi speaking out - but what supporters need to see is action off the pitch and improvement on the field, things that will take some time.

In a bid to allay fans' fears, Jackson said: "Honesty and integrity is the starting point. Fans have to believe the message we are giving.

"Our ambition should never be in question. Our love for the club should never be in question.

"Protest, we understand. We will listen, we will learn and we will try to be better."

And Shi added: "I feel the frustration from the fans. I hope they can be more happy and the people in Wolverhampton can be more happy. We have been in the past."