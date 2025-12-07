'No team in history didn't win one match' - Ruben Amorim sends Manchester United a Wolves warning ahead of clash

Positivity had been building around the Red Devils during a five-match unbeaten run, only for Old Trafford setbacks either side of last Sunday’s comeback win at Crystal Palace to darken the mood.

United suffered an embarrassing 1-0 home loss to 10-man Everton and 10 days later boos greeted the final whistle following a 1-1 draw with 18th-placed West Ham.

Both looked winnable games for a side who now travel to bottom-placed Wolves, who have secured just two points in a winless first 14 Premier League games of the season.

“Everything can happen and that will change – there is no team in the history of the Premier League that didn’t win one game, so it can be any game,” United boss Amorim said.

“We need to try to improve, to rest the players, work really well and prepare a tough match because with us it’s always a tough match.”

Amorim could not hide his anger and frustration after United conceded an avoidable late goal at West Ham, leading to a spiky post-match press conference.

That continued into the Portuguese’s preview of Monday’s Molineux meeting as he hit back at questions about Kobbie Mainoo’s lack of game-time and talk that he does not trust the academy.

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo will soon be heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations, along with Noussair Mazraoui.

Amorim will be hoping Benjamin Sesko is back from injury to help United’s attack by then given it looks light as the transfer window comes into sight.

Recent United disappointment has seen the Old Trafford club slump back into the bottom half of the Premier League table.