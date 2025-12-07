More Wolves fan groups rally behind protest at start of Manchester United clash

Fan group the Old Gold Pack initially launched boycott plans on Friday for the first 15 minutes of the televised Premier League clash.

They urged fellow supporters to remain outside Molineux for the first quarter-of-an-hour against the Red Devils in a protest against Fosun's ownership of the club, which Old Gold Pack labelled negligent and incompetent.

And on Sunday a raft of other Wolves fan groups provided their backing to the idea of a "peaceful but unmistakable" protest against Fosun and executive chairman Jeff Shi.

In a joint-statement groups including Wolves 1877 Trust, Talking Wolves, Wolves Fancast, The Wolves Report, Wolves 77 Club, Always Wolves, Punjabi Wolves and The Wolfpack added their support.

The statement read: "We want to make it clear, in a peaceful but unmistakable way, that Wolves should be run with the ambition, pride and values this club was built on.

"Supporters have tried to raise concerns. We've tried to engage. We've tried to be heard and it has felt, time and again, like Fosun and Jeff Shi simply haven't listened. That's why we've reached this point.

"By not addressing obvious leadership failings from Jeff Shi, Fosun have left supporters doubting whether they're still capable of taking Wolves in the right direction."

The statement added for boycotting supporters to remain mindful of any possible health and safety issues and said there is no specific spot for those who do not enter Molineux for the opening 15 minutes of the clash.

It added to keep pavements, walkways and turnstiles clear at all times and to respect other fans entering as well as stewards and authorities.

The letter also urged fans to stagger their entry to the stadium after 15 minutes so to avoid a potential surge.

The statement added: "This isn't about conflict. It isn't about division. It's about a fanbase that cares deeply for its club and refuses to watch it drift any further away from the standards and ambition Wolves deserve."