Fan column: 'Happy with performance' and 'more competitive' than before despite defeat

Harry Lee

Disappointed with the result but happy with the performance was Rob Edwards' assessment of the game, and it's hard to disagree with him.

Despite that, I'm sure he would prefer to be disappointed with the performance and happy with the result!

A team selection focused on mobility, with Arias and Bellegarde ball carriers, Strand Larsen often doing well to hold the ball up, and Tchachoua a real threat in behind - his final pass/cross is criticised but he set up two of Wolves' best chances of the game with pinpoint accuracy.

Wolves are in desperate need of a little bit of luck, whether it be Arias not interfering with play for Strand Larsen's disallowed goal, Mosquera's header hitting the bar and going over the line, or Strand Larsen tapping in from a few yards out. Surely if we perform like this in future games the points will come?

Restricting a team in the top four at their home ground to mostly attempts from outside the box, whilst creating enough clear chances to win the game are all major positives to take from the game.

You could tell that the new coaching team had a full week with all the players on the training ground, with the games now coming thick and fast over the upcoming Christmas period there is an opportunity to string some momentum together if we can get that first win.

My only criticism can be of the substitutions, strange to give Chirewa minutes considering his lack of impact for a League One club recently. Mane only getting 15 minutes and Tolu barely getting any chance at all. But, ultimately there is some hope going into Wednesday, the games don't get any easier, but are any in this division?

Clive of Burton