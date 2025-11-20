Defender makes request to Wolves faithful ahead of Rob Edwards era

Toti, who turns 27 in January, said the hope from within the playing ranks at Molineux is that the Wolves faithful will continue their backing despite a winless start to the league season.

Wolves, under new boss Rob Edwards, face long odds in their bid to escape the clutches of relegation with a deficit already at eight points.

Portuguese defender Toti sympathises with supporters with Wolves in a "tough moment", but asked for them to stay on side as the Edwards era kickstarts with Saturday's home clash against Crystal Palace.

"Definitely, it's one of the things that we hope they keep supporting us," Toti said when asked about having the fans on board.

"It's a very tough moment and we know that they are not happy when we don't play forward.

"But I ask them to keep supporting us and stay with us because we still have many more games to come.

"Hopefully after the first win more will come, that's what we're looking for."

Wolves tasted defeat in nine of the first 11 top flight fixtures under former boss Vitor Pereira and no team has escaped relegation having taken just two points from the first 33 available in a Premier League season.

"It's a tough moment but we need to keep fighting together," the Portugal international defender added. "That's the only way.

"Everyone was compact, defending together and running together.

"We knew there would be moments like that and we tried to go for the counter attack most of the time.

"We need to build from there. We have the international break and more time to work with the new gaffer."

Former Middlesbrough boss Edwards, who retired from playing aged 30, has started his fourth spell at Molineux having made more than 100 appearances as a defender before academy coaching spells at varying age groups including under-23s, as well as a spell in interim first-team charge.