Wolves fan column: April feels a long way back - but Rob Edwards can make his impact felt

New era, fresh start, call it what you will but the uncertainties surrounding Molineux continue to proliferate.

Sooner rather than later we will discover whether the arrival of Rob Edwards offers a realistic hope of resuscitating an appalling season or if as seems more likely, he is facing a futile lost cause before he even starts.

Eight points adrift from safety and no league win since last April when Molineux happily gloated over the demise of a hapless Leicester spiralling towards relegation. We had won at Old Trafford the week before and proceeded to dismantle The Foxes as easy as wink.

The delight and schadenfreude deliciously intensified as Jose Sa comfortably saved a penalty from the much-derided Jamie Vardy. A blissful conclusion to our sixth win on the trot; how quickly events have turned.