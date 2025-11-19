Hugo Bueno's assessment of competition at Wolves and Premier League challenge

Left wing-back Bueno, 23, spent the entirety of last season with the Dutch outfit and clocked up 29 appearances, including nine in the Champions League, where his side reached the round of 16 stage.

It stood the Spaniard in good stead and he has made the position his own in a struggling side so far this term. Bueno will look to impress new head coach Rob Edwards and keep his place from Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace onwards.

"It was a massive year for me," Bueno said. "I always say thank you to Feyenoord because it was a brilliant year for me.

"I grew a lot as a player and as a person.

"Coming back here feeling more confident is a big part because of them, and also my work, it's a bit of both.