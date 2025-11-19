GALLERY: Some of the best pictures as Rob Edwards takes training ahead of Crystal Palace opener
Rob Edwards and his Wolves squad have been getting down to work ahead of Saturday's curtain-raiser for the new head coach.
By Lewis Cox
Wolves begin their Edwards era at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday and eye a first Premier League victory of the season in a bid to breathe new life into a survival tilt.
The new boss has been leading training at the Sir Jack Hayward training base at Compton with almost a full cohort of Wolves players barring the final returnees from international duty.
See a selection of the best shots as Edwards and his assistant Harry Watling call the shots below.