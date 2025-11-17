'Many years we've started like this' - Hwang Hee-chan points to how experience can help in Wolves' push

Wolves have been perennial slow starters and face an uphill battle to retain their Premier League status under the new head coach, who was appointed on Wednesday.

Hwang, who turns 30 in January, has started just five of Wolves' winless 11 top flight fixtures and believes Edwards' time managing in the Premier League with Luton and Wolves background can help the club kick on.

The South Korean also feels Wolves players who pushed for survival under Gary O'Neil and Vitor Pereira can use muscle memory to help claw back the eight points to safety.

"We have to make a result and I trust our team a lot," said Hwang.