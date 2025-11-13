'Bit of a gamble' assessment from former striker of Rob Edwards' move from Middlesbrough to Wolves

Wolves this week appointed Edwards, who played for the club between 2004 and 2008, on a three-and-a-half year deal to succeed Vitor Pereira.

It came after the Telford-born coach decided to call time on his brief spell at Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough, where he had only been in place since June.

The 42-year-old former AFC Telford United, Forest Green, Watford and Luton boss also had two spells as academy coach at Wolves - but EFL pundit Goodman, 59, sees it as a risk swapping a push for Championship promotion for an uphill battle for Premier League survival.

"Rob's taken a lot of flak as I'm sure he would've expected to, because if you leave a club like Middlesbrough, a brilliant club with arguably one of the best owners, to take on a team with only two points and likely to be playing in the Championship next season then you're taking a massive gamble," said former Albion, Wolves and Walsall frontman Goodman.