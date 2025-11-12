Who is Harry Watling? The 35-year-old former Connecticut coach and Ebbsfleet boss brought to Wolves as Rob Edwards No.2

As of Edwards' appointment on Wednesday afternoon, Watling is the only member of the new boss' backroom staff to be confirmed with a move to Molineux. Experienced coach Paul Trollope, 53, has also been linked.

​​​​​​​​​​​​But just who is Wolves' new assistant head coach?

Watling is relatively young in the Premier League coaching stakes at just 35 years old.

The new Wolves assistant has no professional playing background and instead cut his teeth in coaching circles in his teenage years, earning the B licence at 18 and A badge at just 26.

His first stint in a professional club's ranks came in Chelsea's academy as development centre coach between 2009 and 2014, a role he took on before turning 20.

From there the young coach moved across the capital to the youth ranks at Millwall. London-born Watling then moved to West Ham United in 2018, where he worked until a big change came in 2021.

Adi Viveash (L) and Harry Watling during Middlesbrough's victory over Birmingham City, from which new Wolves boss Rob Edwards was stood down. Watling has followed Edwards to Molineux. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

A senior roll across the pond

UEFA Pro licence holder Watling moved to the east coast of the United States in January 2021 for a career change and a first senior head coach role.

He took over the reins at Hartford Athletic - the state of Connecticut's only professional team - in the USL Championship, the second tier of the sport.

He made an impressive immediate impact Stateside, with a record 7-0 victory over New York Red Bulls II in just his fourth match at the helm. Watling lead Hartford to a finish of fifth in his first season at the helm and broke club records including most goals scored and most clean sheets.

He departed the club in June 2022, citing family reasons. Watling said: "It is a very difficult decision for me to leave the club, but I need to return to England to be with my family. Hartford will always hold a special place in my heart." Club chiefs branded him a "bright young coach with a big future" after Watling's record read 20 wins from 49 games.

Adi Viveash (L) and Harry Watling during Middlesbrough's victory over Birmingham City, from which new Wolves boss Rob Edwards was stood down. Watling has followed Edwards to Molineux. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

A return to British coaching and link with Edwards

Watling's first role back on these shores - and first senior position in English club football - was at Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers as first-team coach under Michael Beale.

That October Beale turned down an approach from Wolves following a bright start with the R's, but shortly afterwards Beale and Watling moved north of the border to Rangers.

Watling was appointed first team development coach at Ibrox and labelled the role "a privilege". His role was to identify the Scottish club's youth talents and help promote them to the first team. Watling left Rangers with Beale in October 2023.

He was appointed head coach of National League side Ebbsfleet United in September 2024 but his first senior management role in England lasted just under two months. Watling managed just three wins in 18 games at the helm with the Fleet and was dismissed last December.

The coach returned to the game with Edwards upon the new Wolves boss' appointment at Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the summer. He was joint assistant coach to Edwards on Teesside with former Walsall man Adi Viveash.