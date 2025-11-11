Wolves put final touches to Rob Edwards appointment with confirmation imminent

The former Molineux defender and youth coach has been completing negotiations and formalities with Wolves, where he will succeed Vitor Pereira.

An announcement is understood to be imminent as ex-Boro chief Edwards gets stuck into the task of leading the Premier League's bottom club.

The 42-year-old will make a return to the top flight, where he previously managed Luton Town for a single season in the 2023/24 campaign.

It is believed Wolves will confirm a three-and-a-half-year contract for Edwards after agreeing a compensation package of around £2million.

Among the talks with the Telford-born coach has been the make-up of his backroom team as all eight members of former boss Pereira's backroom staff also exited.

Edwards' departure from Championship high-flyers Boro is to come after the Teessiders stood the head coach down from Saturday's home victory over Birmingham.

He had only taken over at the Riverside in the summer having succeeded Michael Carrick and will exit the north east with Boro second in the division.

Edwards faces an stiff task to keep Wolves in the top flight, given no club has survived relegation after two points at this stage of a Premier League campaign.

The former central defender - who represented the club 111 times between 2004 and 2008 - will have the chance to reintegrate with Wolves during the international break.

The club's 11 senior players away with their nations will return to the club next week as preparation for a Premier League return ramps up. Most finish with their countries by next Tuesday though Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's Haiti and Santi Bueno's Uruguay play on Wednesday.

Wolves welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux on Saturday week for what is set to be Edwards' first game at the helm as head coach.