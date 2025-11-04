Dave Edwards: Pereira dismissal, what makes a good Wolves boss and O'Neil surprise

Football turns quickly and now Wolves need to act quickly – but they need to act sensibly as well, to not rush Pereira's successor and end up with the wrong man.

It is really difficult to identify the right type of head coach, because Wolves head coaches in the past have been so different.

A lot of them have worked at the start and done really well initially, but Julen Lopetegui is very different to Gary O'Neil and Gary O'Neil is very different to Vitor Pereira.

Bruno Lage had a brilliant spell early on too and was very different to them as well. It's hard to say what characteristic makes a good manager, but what they do need to do is build relationships with players quickly.

The club can't do anything until the January transfer window, so Wolves' new head coach needs to get the players to trust them and get them onside. Pereira did that well early on last year.

Then obviously the new boss needs players to turn up in games too!