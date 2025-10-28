Dave Edwards column: Big decisions for Wolves owners after Burnley finale

It reminded me a bit of another Burnley home game, where we were relegated from the Championship in 2013 back in much darker days than we're in now. There were some terrible scenes that day.

Being on the other side of the fence now as a fan I can understand why the fans want to show their feelings, because it's the only place they can really do so.

Fans can post online, they can write emails, do whatever to try to get to the club, but it feels like the only way to voice your concern is at Molineux on a matchday.

It was directed at the ownership, Vitor Pereira and that's why it got like it did, because the fans want to be heard a little bit more.

Wolves actually did OK in the game - but you can't be losing your home games against promoted sides and that is two now. That is why the position looks doomed at the moment.

They got sucker-punched early on with two well-taken Burnley goals, especially the first which was a terrific finish. Wolves were on the ropes and the second goal did not help.