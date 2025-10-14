Vitor Pereira urges Wolves to use "suffering" as motivation to "fight"
Vitor Pereira has urged Wolves to use their "suffering" in the early stages of the Premier League season as extra motivation "to fight".
Wolves currently sit at the foot of the table in the English top-flight after failing to win any of their first seven games.
However, Pereira has arrested a run of five successive league defeats, with back-to-back draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton respectively prior to the international break.
The Portuguese boss will be aiming to end Wolves' winless drought when they travel to newly-promoted Sunderland on Saturday, and still has full confidence that they can turn the tide.
Pereira vows to "fight" at Wolves
"This is football, this is life," Pereira said.
"The time that we are suffering is the time we go again to the fight.