Vitor Pereira urges Wolves to use "suffering" as motivation to "fight"

Wolves currently sit at the foot of the table in the English top-flight after failing to win any of their first seven games.

However, Pereira has arrested a run of five successive league defeats, with back-to-back draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton respectively prior to the international break.

The Portuguese boss will be aiming to end Wolves' winless drought when they travel to newly-promoted Sunderland on Saturday, and still has full confidence that they can turn the tide.

Pereira vows to "fight" at Wolves

Wolves signed off for the latest international break with back-to-back draws in the Premier League. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"This is football, this is life," Pereira said.

"The time that we are suffering is the time we go again to the fight.