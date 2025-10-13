"We can play with both" - Vitor Pereira open to striker partnership at Wolves

Larsen was struggling with an Achilles injury when he missed league defeats against Everton and Newcastle United respectively earlier in the season, but has played through the pain barrier to start the past three games in all competitions.

Silva admits that the Norwegian frontman is not quite at his "best level" at the moment, but is confident he could form a partnership with deadline day signing Arokodare once both are in peak condition.

"I believe that we can play with both, but at this moment, Larsen is struggling with injury because he's not fully fit," Pereira said.

"The Larsen that you used to see, pressing, fighting, because he's with some pain and struggling with injury, but he's trying to help the team in this important moment, although he's not at his best level."