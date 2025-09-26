"So why not?" - defender has his say on Wolves' chances at Tottenham

Vitor Pereira’s side responded to their fifth straight league defeat last week against Leeds by beating Everton 2-0 on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup and left-back Bueno senses a shift in the camp’s mood.

Bueno told Wolves’ website: “In this league everyone can beat everyone really, it doesn’t matter the situation. We know (Tottenham) are a good team, they have great manager and very good players, but we have them as well. So why not?

“I think the team should go with the right attitude and I think we have a good chance to win the first Premier League game.”

Vitor Pereira embraces Hugo Bueno following Wolves' Carabao Cup triumph over Everton on Tuesday

Wolves’ winless league start has left them rooted to the bottom of the table, but Bueno said victory over Everton has helped restore confidence.

The Spaniard added: “It’s always good to get to those winning habits. I think it’s really important for the team to get the confidence up and to feel that we can beat anyone.

“People can say it’s difficult to go (to Tottenham) and win, but for me it’s the perfect situation, because you play football, since you are a kid, to play games like this one. We go there to win.”