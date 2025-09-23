Everton defender sets his sights on Carabao Cup success ahead of Wolves clash

David Moyes, backed by new owners The Friedkin Group, have provided Everton with stability in the Premier League since returning to the club in January.

The Toffees have collected seven points from their first five games in the top-flight, as they embark on a new era at the club's Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Defender Tarkowski highlighted the cup triumphs of Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, and revealed that Everton are eager to emulate them this season.

"There's definitely an emphasis on us doing well in the cups this year," Tarkowski said.

"I think we've all seen Crystal Palace and Newcastle last year, teams outside the big six, win a domestic trophy, so there's no reason why we can't go and do it.

David Moyes has turned Everton's fortunes around since returning in January. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

"It's definitely been mentioned between the group of players and staff, that we want to go and win something.

"All through my career I've not done very well in cup competitions, so I definitely want to go and win something. There is no reason why this year can't be the one."

Since reaching the League Cup semi-final in 2016, Everton have lost in the third round on five occasions, and have not reached the final of a major cup competition since Moyes' last spell in the FA Cup in 2009.

They progressed in the previous round with a 2-0 home victory over League One side Mansfield Town courtesy of goals from Carlos Alcaraz and Beto.

Deadline day signing Martin Rohl, on loan from Freiburg, missed the Toffees' 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Saturday due to a minor injury.

It remains to be seen whether he will be risked on Tuesday night.