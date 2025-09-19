Where Wolves finished after their past 6 slowest Premier League starts

Their 1-0 loss against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday saw Wolves open the season with four consecutive defeats for the first time ever in the Premier League.

Only 17 times has a team lost each of their first four games in the Premier League. Eight survived and nine were relegated.

That has raised concerns over their survival prospects and we've looked at how Wolves have fared after similarly poor starts.

2024/25: 1 point

Vitor Pereira lifted Wolves from the demise to comfortably lead them to safety last season.

Finished 16th

Wolves did at least have a point at this stage last season courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, although they did fail to win any of their opening 10 games.

A brief reprieve, which included back-to-back wins over Southampton and Fulham, kept Gary O'Neil in the job for a few more weeks, until a run of four successive defeats earned him the chop in December 2024.

2003/04: 1 point

Dave Jones managed Wolves during their first campaign in the Premier League in 2003-04, which ended in relegation.

Finished 20th

Dave Jones inspired Wolves back to the top-flight for the first time in the Premier League era in 2003 after leading the Gold and Black to play-off success.