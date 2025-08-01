Former Wolves star Conor Coady seals switch to ambitious Wrexham

It will bring to an end two years with Leicester City, including last season's Premier League relegation campaign.

Having played a part in Leicester's promotion the season before, Coady featured in 22 top flight games last term and played 43 times in all for the east Midlands club.

The former Wolves stalwart, a hugely popular captain at Molineux, is a notable addition for Phil Parkinson's Red Dragons as they prepare for life back in the Championship after a remarkable trio of promotions.

Hollywood-backed Wrexham - owned by A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - were playing National League football just three seasons ago.

Coady's two-year deal includes the option of a further 12 months after the move, which is for an undisclosed fee and is pending international clearance.

"I'm over the moon," Coady said. "It's a special day, we've all seen what the club has done over the past few years and for me to join is really special and I can't wait to meet the boys and get started."

Boss Parkinson added: "We're delighted to welcome Conor to the club. He's a player who has experience in the Premier League and Championship and will be a great addition to the squad."

Former Liverpool youngster Coady left Wolves on a permanent basis two years ago after eight years at Wolves. He made 317 appearances for the club and was a mainstay in the side who impressed in the Premier League having won promotion and enjoyed a run to the Europa League quarter-final.

Coady won 10 England caps, scoring once while a Wolves player. He spent the final season of his time at Wolves on loan at Everton.

Coady follows former Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien and ex-Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass through the door at The Racecourse this summer as another ambitious recruit.

They are also on the verge of the £2million signing of Wales international striker Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United.

Wrexham's club captain is former Albion winger James McClean and they also boast ex-Baggies frontman Jay Rodriguez, as well as several other Football League stars.