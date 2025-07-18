Shropshire Star
WATCH: Wolves-bound Jhon Arias says goodbye to the Fluminense fans

Jhon Arias waved goodbye to Fluminense fans last night before his move to Wolves next week.

By Nathan Judah
Published
Supporting image for story: WATCH: Wolves-bound Jhon Arias says goodbye to the Fluminense fans
The forward will have a medical in Europe and is expected to be arrive in England later next week following a successful work visa application.

Arias was granted special dispensation to play his final game in Fluminense's 2-0 defeat to Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A.

Wolves made a breakthrough earlier this week when they closed in on a £15million deal for the winger, before his Brazilian club Fluminense returned to the table to negotiate the final price.

A deal has now been agreed for around £14.7million, with around £4.3million in add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause. Clubs often work in euros, with the conversion coming out at €17million with €5million in add-ons.

