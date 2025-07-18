WATCH: Wolves-bound Jhon Arias says goodbye to the Fluminense fans

The forward will have a medical in Europe and is expected to be arrive in England later next week following a successful work visa application.

Arias was granted special dispensation to play his final game in Fluminense's 2-0 defeat to Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A.

Wolves made a breakthrough earlier this week when they closed in on a £15million deal for the winger, before his Brazilian club Fluminense returned to the table to negotiate the final price.

A deal has now been agreed for around £14.7million, with around £4.3million in add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause. Clubs often work in euros, with the conversion coming out at €17million with €5million in add-ons.