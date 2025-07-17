Nathan Judah's Wolves tour diary: Day 5 - Getting to know you!

We're sleeping very well indeed, but we're not normally heading to bed until around 1.30am each night.

They're long days and even longer night's in pre-season, but that's what we're here for and we absolutely love it!

Greek yoghurt, granola and a large black coffee later, we were on our way to training with the air con on full blast.

The Portuguese roads aren't the best on the way to training, quite a few potholes and narrow two-way roads, but so far our little hire car is holding its own.

I think it was the hottest day of the tour so far, there was just no shelter from the heat.

LK: It is absolutely roasting and we're sweating enough just watching training. I am constantly looking for the shade and staying out of the sun as much as possible!

It's hard enough for the spectators, I can't imagine what it's like for the players.

We were convinced the session would be cut short, but how wrong we were, it actually ran over.