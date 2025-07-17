Nathan Judah's Wolves tour diary: Day 5 - Getting to know you!
"Morning Keeno, morning Judah!" as the 7.30am alarm goes off yet again.
We're sleeping very well indeed, but we're not normally heading to bed until around 1.30am each night.
They're long days and even longer night's in pre-season, but that's what we're here for and we absolutely love it!
Greek yoghurt, granola and a large black coffee later, we were on our way to training with the air con on full blast.
The Portuguese roads aren't the best on the way to training, quite a few potholes and narrow two-way roads, but so far our little hire car is holding its own.
I think it was the hottest day of the tour so far, there was just no shelter from the heat.
LK: It is absolutely roasting and we're sweating enough just watching training. I am constantly looking for the shade and staying out of the sun as much as possible!
It's hard enough for the spectators, I can't imagine what it's like for the players.
We were convinced the session would be cut short, but how wrong we were, it actually ran over.