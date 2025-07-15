Nathan Judah's Wolves tour diary: Day 3 - Tapas and Training games

We'll start with a little 'Diary After Dark' to begin today's entry as we finished work very late the night before and had no food in the apartment.

There's only so many times we could have greek yoghurt with granola and with all surrounding supermarkets closed, it was time to venture out into Faro.

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

I must admit I love European eating times!

At home the Mrs prefers to eat at 6.30pm and I'm more of a night owl, so dinner at 9.30pm suited us just fine.

Tapas and Keeno

We had been recommended a lovely Portuguese tapas restaurant that we quickly descended upon and ordered post-haste.

Crispy squid, oxtail croquettes, camembert, chorizo and honey cones together with anchovy bruschetta - that will do nicely thank-you very much!

LK: I always eat earlier at home too, but I must admit I love the lifestyle of going out later for food and it's still warm! The food was excellent.

After a romantic promenade along the marina, we sat at a nice local bar and had a couple of drinks to see the night in.

But nothing crazy as we had to be up pretty early ahead of the first training match of the season vs Santa Clara.