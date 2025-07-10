Gallery: Tributes continue to flood in for Diogo Jota at Molineux

While action will not return to Molineux for another month, football supporters have descended on the golden palace in their droves to pay their respects to Diogo Jota.

The 28-year-old, as well as his brother Andre, 25, were involved in a fatal car accident in the early hours of Thursday (July 3) in the Spanish province of Zamora.

A fans' favourite during his time at Molineux, Jota made 131 appearances for the club between 2017 and 2020, scoring 44 goals and helping Nuno Espirito Santo's side earn promotion to the Premier League and back-to-back European campaigns.

Tributes are laid for former Wolves player Diogo Jota at Molineux (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

