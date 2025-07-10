The Keen & Judah Show: Six Wolves players looking to impress in pre-season
In the latest episode Liam Keen and Nathan Judah discuss six players who will be looking the make an impact in pre-season.
By Nathan Judah
With just five weeks before the start of the Premier League season, there are still a lot of question-marks regarding the size of the squad.
Fer Lopez remains the only signing of the summer, but there are plenty of other players who will be keen to make an impact in pre-season for a variety of reasons.