Wolves confirm exciting pre-season friendly

Lens are Wolves’ fourth confirmed pre-season opponents, with the game taking place on Wednesday 30th July, kick-off 7.30pm.

Wolves French opponents finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season and the fixture will be for the first team squad.

After returning from their Portugal training base, Wolves travel to Stoke City on 26th July and meet with Lens the following Wednesday, before flying to Spain for a second shorter camp.

While in Spain, Wolves will face Girona at the Estadi Montilivi, before completing pre-season against Celta Vigo at Molineux one week before the season.