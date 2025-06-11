Bookies price-up chances of Harvey Elliot joining Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves are among a number of clubs who are interested in the 22-year-old.

Elliot was limited to just 18 appearances during the last Premier League season, starting only twice as Liverpool went on to win their 20th title.

The Liverpool man admits he does not want to be “wasting years” of his career as he faces a crucial decision about where his future lies.

Elliot would be an excellent fit for Vitor Pereira's team with club expected to prioritise an attack-minded midfielder.

However a £40m price-tag could prove too much with Fosun looking to move away from 'big money' signings.

The bookies have Elliot an 8/1 chance to come to Molineux, the same price as a move to Bournemouth.

Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle (both 5/1) are the favourites to land the talented youngster if he moves away from Anfield.